8 Best Python Redis Libraries

aioredis

asyncio (PEP 3156) Redis support

MIT
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago

redis

Redis Python Client

MIT
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4d ago
ire

iredis

Interactive Redis: A Terminal Client for Redis with AutoCompletion and Syntax Highlighting.

BSD-3-Clause
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6mos ago
fr

flask-redis

A Flask extension for using Redis

Unknown
GitHub Stars
392
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8mos ago
hr

hot-redis

Rich Python data types for Redis

BSD
GitHub Stars
276
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
red

redisco

A Python Library for Simple Models and Containers Persisted in Redis

MIT
GitHub Stars
302
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
10yrs ago
dra

django-redis-admin

A Django Admin interface for Redis servers with optional Redis Sentinel support

BSD
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ar

asyncio-redis

Redis client for Python asyncio (PEP 3156)

LICENSE.txt
GitHub Stars
541
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago