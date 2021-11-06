openbase logo
Best Python Progress Bar Libraries

alive-progress

A new kind of Progress Bar, with real-time throughput, ETA, and very cool animations!

MIT
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

tqdm

A Fast, Extensible Progress Bar for Python and CLI

MPLv2.0, MIT Licences
GitHub Stars
20K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant