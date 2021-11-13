Categories
9 Best Python Profiling Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
ps
py-spy
Sampling profiler for Python programs
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
7.6K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
django-silk
Silky smooth profiling for Django
Save
MIT License
GitHub Stars
3.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
memory-profiler
Monitor Memory usage of Python code
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5d ago
line-profiler
Line-by-line profiling for Python
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
948
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5mos ago
dqp
django-query-profiler
Django query profiler - one profiler to rule them all. Shows queries, detects N+1 and gives recommendations on how to resolve them
Save
BSD-3-Clause
GitHub Stars
82
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8mos ago
vpr
vprof
Visual profiler for Python
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
3.8K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
profiling
Was an interactive continuous Python profiler.
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
django-web-profiler
Django package to log request values such as device, IP address, user CPU time, system CPU time, No of queries, SQL time, no of cache calls, missing, setting data cache calls for a particular URL with a basic UI.
Save
Unknown
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
fil
filprofiler
A memory profiler for data batch processing applications.
Save
Apache 2.0
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
