9 Best Python Profiling Libraries

ps

py-spy

Sampling profiler for Python programs

MIT
GitHub Stars
7.6K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago

django-silk

Silky smooth profiling for Django

MIT License
GitHub Stars
3.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago

memory-profiler

Monitor Memory usage of Python code

BSD
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5d ago

line-profiler

Line-by-line profiling for Python

BSD
GitHub Stars
948
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5mos ago
dqp

django-query-profiler

Django query profiler - one profiler to rule them all. Shows queries, detects N+1 and gives recommendations on how to resolve them

BSD-3-Clause
GitHub Stars
82
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8mos ago
vpr

vprof

Visual profiler for Python

BSD
GitHub Stars
3.8K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago

profiling

Was an interactive continuous Python profiler.

BSD
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago

django-web-profiler

Django package to log request values such as device, IP address, user CPU time, system CPU time, No of queries, SQL time, no of cache calls, missing, setting data cache calls for a particular URL with a basic UI.

Unknown
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
fil

filprofiler

A memory profiler for data batch processing applications.

Apache 2.0
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit