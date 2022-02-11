openbase logo
10 Best Python PostgresSQL Libraries

psycopg

New generation PostgreSQL database adapter for the Python programming language

GNU Lesser General Public License v3 (LGPLv3)
GitHub Stars
598
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3d ago

aiopg

aiopg is a library for accessing a PostgreSQL database from the asyncio

BSD
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago

psycopg2

PostgreSQL database adapter for the Python programming language

LGPL with exceptions
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
pee

peewee

a small, expressive orm -- supports postgresql, mysql and sqlite

MIT License
GitHub Stars
8.7K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago

orm

An async ORM. 🗃

BSD
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1mo ago

asyncpg

A fast PostgreSQL Database Client Library for Python/asyncio.

Apache License, Version 2.0
GitHub Stars
5.2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
dat

dataset

Easy-to-use data handling for SQL data stores with support for implicit table creation, bulk loading, and transactions.

MIT
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1mo ago
dpd

django-postgresql-dag

Directed Acyclic Graphs with a variety of methods for both Nodes and Edges, and multiple exports (NetworkX, Pandas, etc). This project is the foundation for a commercial product, so expect regular improvements. PR's and other contributions are welcomed.

Apache Software License
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5mos ago

pydal

A pure Python Database Abstraction Layer

BSD
GitHub Stars
401
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
que

queries

PostgreSQL database access simplified

BSD
GitHub Stars
237
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
pgc

pgcli

CLI for Postgres Database. With auto-completion and syntax highlighting.

BSD
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit

asyncpgsa

A wrapper around asyncpg for use with sqlalchemy

Apache 2.0
GitHub Stars
382
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
pe

pg-extras

Python PostgreSQL database performance insights. Locks, index usage, buffer cache hit ratios, vacuum stats and more.

Unknown
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
ora

orator

The Orator ORM provides a simple yet beautiful ActiveRecord implementation.

MIT
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
pon

pony

Pony Object-Relational Mapper

Apache License Version 2.0
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
dpf

django-postgres-fuzzycount

Fast / fuzzy PostgreSQL counts for Django

UNKNOWN
GitHub Stars
85
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
txp

txpostgres

Twisted wrapper for asynchronous PostgreSQL connections

MIT
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
dp

django-postgrespool

Postgres Connection Pooling for Django, powered by SQLAlchemy.

MIT
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago