10 Best Python PostgresSQL Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
psycopg
New generation PostgreSQL database adapter for the Python programming language
Save
GNU Lesser General Public License v3 (LGPLv3)
GitHub Stars
598
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3d ago
aiopg
aiopg is a library for accessing a PostgreSQL database from the asyncio
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
psycopg2
PostgreSQL database adapter for the Python programming language
Save
LGPL with exceptions
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
pee
peewee
a small, expressive orm -- supports postgresql, mysql and sqlite
Save
MIT License
GitHub Stars
8.7K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
orm
An async ORM. 🗃
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1mo ago
asyncpg
A fast PostgreSQL Database Client Library for Python/asyncio.
Save
Apache License, Version 2.0
GitHub Stars
5.2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
dat
dataset
Easy-to-use data handling for SQL data stores with support for implicit table creation, bulk loading, and transactions.
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1mo ago
dpd
django-postgresql-dag
Directed Acyclic Graphs with a variety of methods for both Nodes and Edges, and multiple exports (NetworkX, Pandas, etc). This project is the foundation for a commercial product, so expect regular improvements. PR's and other contributions are welcomed.
Save
Apache Software License
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5mos ago
pydal
A pure Python Database Abstraction Layer
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
401
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
que
queries
PostgreSQL database access simplified
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
237
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
pgc
pgcli
CLI for Postgres Database. With auto-completion and syntax highlighting.
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
asyncpgsa
A wrapper around asyncpg for use with sqlalchemy
Save
Apache 2.0
GitHub Stars
382
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
pe
pg-extras
Python PostgreSQL database performance insights. Locks, index usage, buffer cache hit ratios, vacuum stats and more.
Save
Unknown
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
ora
orator
The Orator ORM provides a simple yet beautiful ActiveRecord implementation.
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
pon
pony
Pony Object-Relational Mapper
Save
Apache License Version 2.0
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
dpf
django-postgres-fuzzycount
Fast / fuzzy PostgreSQL counts for Django
Save
UNKNOWN
GitHub Stars
85
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
txp
txpostgres
Twisted wrapper for asynchronous PostgreSQL connections
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
dp
django-postgrespool
Postgres Connection Pooling for Django, powered by SQLAlchemy.
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
