Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
8 Best Python Package Release Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
pyi
pyinstaller
PyInstaller bundles a Python application and all its dependencies into a single package.
Save
GPLv2-or-later with a special exception which allows to use PyInstaller to build and distribute non-free programs (including commercial ones)
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
Nuitka
Nuitka is a Python compiler written in Python. It's fully compatible with Python 2.6, 2.7, 3.3, 3.4, 3.5, 3.6, 3.7, 3.8, 3.9, and 3.10. You feed it your Python app, it does a lot of clever things, and spits out an executable or extension module.
Save
Apache License, Version 2.0
GitHub Stars
6.4K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6d ago
pyarmor
A tool used to obfuscate python scripts, bind obfuscated scripts to fixed machine or expire obfuscated scripts.
Save
Free To Use But Restricted
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8d ago
devpi-server
Python PyPi staging server and packaging, testing, release tool
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
526
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6d ago
py2
py2app
py2app is a Python setuptools command which will allow you to make standalone Mac OS X application bundles and plugins from Python scripts.
Save
MIT or PSF License
GitHub Stars
160
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
shiv
shiv is a command line utility for building fully self contained Python zipapps as outlined in PEP 441, but with all their dependencies included.
Save
BSD License
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
21d ago
pyn
pynsist
Build Windows installers for Python applications
Save
Unknown
GitHub Stars
730
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
py2
py2exe
Build standalone executables for Windows
Save
MIT/X11
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package