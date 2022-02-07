openbase logo
Best Python Obfuscation Libraries

pyarmor

A tool used to obfuscate python scripts, bind obfuscated scripts to fixed machine or expire obfuscated scripts.

Free To Use But Restricted
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8d ago

django-obfuscate

Django app to obfuscate text data.

MIT
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago