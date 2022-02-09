openbase logo
10 Best Python OAuth Libraries

da

django-allauth

Integrated set of Django applications addressing authentication, registration, account management as well as 3rd party (social) account authentication.

Unknown
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5d ago
aut

Authlib

The ultimate Python library in building OAuth, OpenID Connect clients and servers. JWS,JWE,JWK,JWA,JWT included.

BSD-3-Clause
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago

django-oauth-toolkit

OAuth2 goodies for the Djangonauts!

Unknown
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago

oauthlib

A generic, spec-compliant, thorough implementation of the OAuth request-signing logic

BSD
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
da

django-authlib

Utilities for passwordless authentication (using magic links, Google, Facebook and Twitter OAuth currently)

MIT
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1mo ago
rsa

rest-social-auth

OAuth signin with django rest framework

MIT license
GitHub Stars
436
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago

rauth

A Python library for OAuth 1.0/a, 2.0, and Ofly.

MIT
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
do

djangorestframework-oauth

OAuth support for Django REST Framework

BSD
GitHub Stars
51
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
fo

Flask-OAuthlib

YOU SHOULD USE https://github.com/lepture/authlib

BSD
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago

django-oauth2-provider

Provide OAuth2 access to your app

UNKNOWN
GitHub Stars
333
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
san

sanction

A dead simple OAuth2 client implementation.

UNKNOWN
GitHub Stars
188
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
oau

oauth2

A fully tested, abstract interface to creating OAuth clients and servers.

MIT License
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
drf

django-rest-framework-social-oauth2

python-social-auth and oauth2 support for django-rest-framework

MIT
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit