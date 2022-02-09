Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Python OAuth Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
da
django-allauth
Integrated set of Django applications addressing authentication, registration, account management as well as 3rd party (social) account authentication.
Save
Unknown
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5d ago
aut
Authlib
The ultimate Python library in building OAuth, OpenID Connect clients and servers. JWS,JWE,JWK,JWA,JWT included.
Save
BSD-3-Clause
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
django-oauth-toolkit
OAuth2 goodies for the Djangonauts!
Save
Unknown
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
oauthlib
A generic, spec-compliant, thorough implementation of the OAuth request-signing logic
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
da
django-authlib
Utilities for passwordless authentication (using magic links, Google, Facebook and Twitter OAuth currently)
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1mo ago
rsa
rest-social-auth
OAuth signin with django rest framework
Save
MIT license
GitHub Stars
436
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
rauth
A Python library for OAuth 1.0/a, 2.0, and Ofly.
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
do
djangorestframework-oauth
OAuth support for Django REST Framework
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
51
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
fo
Flask-OAuthlib
YOU SHOULD USE https://github.com/lepture/authlib
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
django-oauth2-provider
Provide OAuth2 access to your app
Save
UNKNOWN
GitHub Stars
333
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
san
sanction
A dead simple OAuth2 client implementation.
Save
UNKNOWN
GitHub Stars
188
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
oau
oauth2
A fully tested, abstract interface to creating OAuth clients and servers.
Save
MIT License
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
drf
django-rest-framework-social-oauth2
python-social-auth and oauth2 support for django-rest-framework
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package