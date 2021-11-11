Categories
Best Python Notification Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
django-push-notifications
Send push notifications to mobile devices through GCM or APNS in Django.
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
dp
Django-Pushy
Your push notifications handled at scale.
GitHub Stars
168
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
