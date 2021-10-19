openbase logo
Best Python News API Libraries

dn

django-newsfeed

A news curator and newsletter subscription package for Django

GNU Public License
GitHub Stars
161
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
fee

feedly

Feedly allows you to build complex feed and caching structures using Redis.

UNKNOWN
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
sfp

stream-framework-plus

Stream Framework is a Python library, which allows you to build news feed, activity streams and notification systems using Cassandra and/or Redis. The authors of Stream-Framework also provide a cloud service for feed technology:

Unknown
GitHub Stars
4.6K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago