openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

Best Python MySQL Query Builder Library

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

PyPika

PyPika is a python SQL query builder that exposes the full richness of the SQL language using a syntax that reflects the resulting query. PyPika excels at all sorts of SQL queries but is especially useful for data analysis.

Apache License Version 2.0
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5mos ago