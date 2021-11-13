Categories
4 Best Python MySQL ORM Libraries
pee
peewee
a small, expressive orm -- supports postgresql, mysql and sqlite
MIT License
GitHub Stars
8.7K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
orm
An async ORM. 🗃
BSD
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1mo ago
ora
orator
The Orator ORM provides a simple yet beautiful ActiveRecord implementation.
MIT
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
pon
pony
Pony Object-Relational Mapper
Apache License Version 2.0
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
