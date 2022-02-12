Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Python MySQL Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
dm
django-mysql
🐬 🐴 Extensions to Django for use with MySQL/MariaDB
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
458
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2d ago
pee
peewee
a small, expressive orm -- supports postgresql, mysql and sqlite
Save
MIT License
GitHub Stars
8.7K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
aioodbc
aioodbc - is a library for accessing a ODBC databases from the asyncio
Save
Apache 2
GitHub Stars
224
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6mos ago
orm
An async ORM. 🗃
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1mo ago
dat
dataset
Easy-to-use data handling for SQL data stores with support for implicit table creation, bulk loading, and transactions.
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1mo ago
pydal
A pure Python Database Abstraction Layer
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
401
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
mysqlclient
MySQL database connector for Python (with Python 3 support)
Save
GPL
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1mo ago
PyMySQL
Pure Python MySQL Client
Save
"MIT"
GitHub Stars
6.7K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
aiomysql
aiomysql is a library for accessing a MySQL database from the asyncio
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
mp
MySQL-python
MySQL database connector for Python (legacy version)
Save
GPL
GitHub Stars
643
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
pon
pony
Pony Object-Relational Mapper
Save
Apache License Version 2.0
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
ora
orator
The Orator ORM provides a simple yet beautiful ActiveRecord implementation.
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
myc
mycli
CLI for MySQL Database. With auto-completion and syntax highlighting.
Save
Unknown
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
our
oursql
MySQL bindings for python.
Save
UNKNOWN
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package