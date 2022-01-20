Categories
6 Best Python Multi Factor Authentication API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
django-otp
A pluggable framework for adding two-factor authentication to Django using one-time passwords.
BSD
GitHub Stars
296
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
25d ago
django-mfa
Django-mfa (Multi Factor Authentication) is a simple package to add extra layer of security to your django web application. It gives web app a randomly changing password as an extra protection and supports u2f too
Unknown
GitHub Stars
152
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2mos ago
dm
django-mfa2
A Django app that handles MFA, it supports TOTP, U2F, FIDO2 U2F (Webauthn), Email Token and Trusted Devices
MIT
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
django-allauth-2fa
Two-factor authentication for Django Allauth
Apache 2.0
GitHub Stars
88
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
dtf
django-two-factor-auth
Complete Two-Factor Authentication for Django providing the easiest integration into most Django projects.
MIT
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
du
django-u2f
FIDO U2F security token support for Django
BSD
GitHub Stars
161
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
