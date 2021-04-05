openbase logo
Best Python Mouse Events Libraries

mou

mouse

Hook and simulate global mouse events in pure Python

541
0
10mos ago

PyUserInput

A module for cross-platform control of the mouse and keyboard in python that is simple to install and use.

473
0
2yrs ago