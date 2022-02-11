Categories
8 Best Python MongoDB Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
pymongo
PyMongo - the Python driver for MongoDB
Apache License, Version 2.0
GitHub Stars
3.5K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
2
Performant
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
mongoengine
A Python Object-Document-Mapper for working with MongoDB
MIT
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
motor
Motor - the async Python driver for MongoDB and Tornado or asyncio
http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
django-mongoengine
django mongoengine integration
BSD
GitHub Stars
660
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
django-mongonaut
Built from scratch to replicate some of the Django admin functionality and add some more, to serve as an introspective interface for Django and Mongo.
MIT
GitHub Stars
236
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
dma
django-mongo-auth
Django authentication based on an extensible MongoEngine user class.
AGPLv3
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
djm
djmongo
MongoDB db engine and simple adapter for Django
BSD
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9yrs ago
djo
djongo
Driver for allowing Django to use MongoDB as the database backend.
AGPL
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package