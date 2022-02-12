openbase logo
10 Best Python Mocking Libraries

moto

A library that allows you to easily mock out tests based on AWS infrastructure.

Apache
GitHub Stars
5.6K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2d ago
Faker

Faker is a Python package that generates fake data for you.

MIT License
GitHub Stars
13.7K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3d ago
mimesis

Mimesis is a high-performance fake data generator for Python, which provides data for a variety of purposes in a variety of languages.

MIT
GitHub Stars
3.5K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3d ago
time-machine

Travel through time in your tests.

MIT
GitHub Stars
260
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
12d ago

responses

A utility for mocking out the Python Requests library.

Apache 2.0
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
mocket

a socket mock framework - for all kinds of socket animals, web-clients included

BSD
GitHub Stars
227
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3d ago
httpretty

Intercept HTTP requests at the Python socket level. Fakes the whole socket module

MIT
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago

cornell

Cornell - record & replay mock server

MIT
GitHub Stars
120
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
aioresponses

Aioresponses is a helper for mock/fake web requests in python aiohttp package.

Unknown
GitHub Stars
318
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
freezegun

Let your Python tests travel through time

Apache 2.0
GitHub Stars
3.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6mos ago
vcr

vcrpy

Automatically mock your HTTP interactions to simplify and speed up testing

MIT
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
pytest-mock-generator

A pytest fixture wrapper for https://pypi.org/project/mock-generator

MIT
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6mos ago
fauxfactory

Generates random data for your tests.

Apache 2.0
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
mock

Rolling backport of unittest.mock for all Pythons

Unknown
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
picka

pip install picka - Picka is a python based data generation and randomization module which aims to increase coverage by increasing the amount of tests you _dont_ have to write by hand.

Apache 2.0
GitHub Stars
109
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
httmock

A mocking library for requests

Apache-2.0
GitHub Stars
431
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago

aresponses

Asyncio http mocking. Similar to the responses library used for 'requests'

Unknown
GitHub Stars
79
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
django-faker

Django-faker uses fake-factory to generate test data for Django models and templates

MIT
GitHub Stars
230
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
fake2db

create custom test databases that are populated with fake data

Unknown
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
pytest-libfaketime

A python-libfaketime plugin for pytest.

MIT
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
doublex

Python test doubles

GPLv3
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
aiomock

a version of pythons unittest.Mock with async methods

MIT
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
mock-django

UNKNOWN

Apache License 2.0
GitHub Stars
224
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
callee

Argument matchers for unittest.mock

BSD
GitHub Stars
68
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
radar

Generate random date(time) in Python.

GPL 2.0/LGPL 2.1
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago