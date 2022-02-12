Categories
mot
moto
A library that allows you to easily mock out tests based on AWS infrastructure.
Save
Apache
GitHub Stars
5.6K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2d ago
fak
Faker
Faker is a Python package that generates fake data for you.
Save
MIT License
GitHub Stars
13.7K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3d ago
mim
mimesis
Mimesis is a high-performance fake data generator for Python, which provides data for a variety of purposes in a variety of languages.
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
3.5K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3d ago
tm
time-machine
Travel through time in your tests.
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
260
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
12d ago
responses
A utility for mocking out the Python Requests library.
Save
Apache 2.0
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
moc
mocket
a socket mock framework - for all kinds of socket animals, web-clients included
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
227
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3d ago
htt
httpretty
Intercept HTTP requests at the Python socket level. Fakes the whole socket module
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
cornell
Cornell - record & replay mock server
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
120
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
aio
aioresponses
Aioresponses is a helper for mock/fake web requests in python aiohttp package.
Save
Unknown
GitHub Stars
318
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
fre
freezegun
Let your Python tests travel through time
Save
Apache 2.0
GitHub Stars
3.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6mos ago
vcr
vcrpy
Automatically mock your HTTP interactions to simplify and speed up testing
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
pmg
pytest-mock-generator
A pytest fixture wrapper for https://pypi.org/project/mock-generator
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6mos ago
fau
fauxfactory
Generates random data for your tests.
Save
Apache 2.0
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
moc
mock
Rolling backport of unittest.mock for all Pythons
Save
Unknown
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
pic
picka
pip install picka - Picka is a python based data generation and randomization module which aims to increase coverage by increasing the amount of tests you _dont_ have to write by hand.
Save
Apache 2.0
GitHub Stars
109
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
htt
httmock
A mocking library for requests
Save
Apache-2.0
GitHub Stars
431
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
aresponses
Asyncio http mocking. Similar to the responses library used for 'requests'
Save
Unknown
GitHub Stars
79
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
df
django-faker
Django-faker uses fake-factory to generate test data for Django models and templates
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
230
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
fak
fake2db
create custom test databases that are populated with fake data
Save
Unknown
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
pl
pytest-libfaketime
A python-libfaketime plugin for pytest.
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
dou
doublex
Python test doubles
Save
GPLv3
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
aio
aiomock
a version of pythons unittest.Mock with async methods
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
md
mock-django
UNKNOWN
Save
Apache License 2.0
GitHub Stars
224
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
cal
callee
Argument matchers for unittest.mock
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
68
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rad
radar
Generate random date(time) in Python.
Save
GPL 2.0/LGPL 2.1
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
