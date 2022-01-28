openbase logo
Best Python Mobile Geolocation Libraries

wq.app

💻📱 wq's app library: a JavaScript framework powering offline-first web & native apps for geospatial data collection, mobile surveys, and citizen science. Powered by Redux, React, Material UI and Mapbox GL.

MIT
GitHub Stars
103
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
25d ago
wq

wq

A modular framework for citizen science field data collection via offline-capable mobile web apps.

MIT
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit