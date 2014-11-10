openbase logo
7 Best Python Minifiers Libraries

django-minifiedstorage

minify and versiontag assets with zero configuration

1
0
7yrs ago
django-htmlmin

HTML minifier for Python frameworks (not only Django, despite the name).

0
django-easyasset

Asset manager.

0
jac

jac

A Jinja extension (compatible with Flask and other frameworks) to compile and/or compress your assets.

92
0
1yr ago
django-versioned-static

Lightweight application for managing versioned static files and minifying them for production use.

6
0
5yrs ago
django-compressor

Compresses linked and inline JavaScript or CSS into single cached files.

0
fanstatic

Flexible static resources for web applications

0
