Best Python Mathematics Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
numpy
The fundamental package for scientific computing with Python.
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
19.6K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1d ago
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2
Highly Customizable
1
Great Documentation
1
Performant
scipy
SciPy library main repository
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
9.2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3d ago
sym
sympy
Computer algebra system (CAS) in Python
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package