4 Best Python Map Reduce Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
pyspark
Apache Spark - A unified analytics engine for large-scale data processing
Save
http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
GitHub Stars
31.3K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
dum
dumbo
Python module that allows one to easily write and run Hadoop programs.
Save
Apache Software License
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
mrjob
Run MapReduce jobs on Hadoop or Amazon Web Services
Save
Apache
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
DPark
Python clone of Spark, a MapReduce alike framework in Python
Save
BSD License
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
