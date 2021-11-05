openbase logo
Cartopy

Cartopy - a cartographic python library with matplotlib support

956
0
3mos ago

cartoview

Cartoview is a GIS Web Mapping Application Market. Cartoview extends the popular GeoNode SDI to provide the ability to create, share, and visualize GIS Web Mapping Applications very easily and very quickly from the browser without programming. Demo http://demo.cartoview.net - to install http://cartologic.github.io - to learn more

59
0
6mos ago

folium

Python Data. Leaflet.js Maps.

5.6K
0
1mo ago

django-leaflet

Use Leaflet in your Django projects

603
0
1mo ago

django-loci

Reusable Django app for storing geographic and indoor coordinates. Maintained by the OpenWISP Project.

165
0
4mos ago
svgis

Draw SVG maps with geodata

71
0
5mos ago
django-easy-maps

🗺 Google Maps with easy!

133
0
3mos ago

django-geojson

django-geojson is a collection of helpers to (de)serialize (Geo)Django objects into GeoJSON.

217
0
3mos ago
django-map-widgets

Pluggable map widgets for Django Postgis fields

381
0
8mos ago
django-treasuremap

django-treasuremap app, makes it easy to store and display the location on the map using different providers (Google, Yandex).

20
0
10mos ago
dj-places

A django app for store places with autocomplete

59
0
5mos ago
django-gmapify

Add a Google Map to a template with a simple tag

5
0
9yrs ago
django-geoportail

Add maps and photos from the French National Geographic Institute to GeoDjango

0
django-mbtiles

Serve maps from MBTiles files

43
0
8yrs ago
djangocms-gmaps

The easiest way to embed Google Maps for your django-cms powered site. This is a great way to display the location of your business or event.

21
0
5yrs ago

django-leaflet-storage

ARCHIVED! Now merged into umap itself. Create collaborative maps on top of Geodjango and Leaflet

106
0
5yrs ago
django-googlemap-widget

Use Googlemap on your Django app

18
0
9yrs ago
cmsplugin-yandex-maps

Rich functionality Yandex Maps plugin for Django-CMS

2
0
5yrs ago

wagtailgeowidget

Wagtail-Geo-Widget is the complete map solution for your Wagtail site.

95
0
1yr ago
anycluster

Server-side clustering of map markers for (Geo)Django

100
0
2yrs ago