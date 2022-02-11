openbase logo
10 Best Python Machine Learning Libraries

Keras

Deep Learning for humans

MIT
GitHub Stars
53.9K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Performant

scikit-learn

scikit-learn: machine learning in Python

new BSD
GitHub Stars
47.9K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

tensorflow-gpu

An Open Source Machine Learning Framework for Everyone

Apache 2.0
GitHub Stars
163K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3d ago

torch

Tensors and Dynamic neural networks in Python with strong GPU acceleration

BSD-3
GitHub Stars
52.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago

ray

An open source framework that provides a simple, universal API for building distributed applications. Ray is packaged with RLlib, a scalable reinforcement learning library, and Tune, a scalable hyperparameter tuning library.

Apache 2.0
GitHub Stars
19.2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2d ago

pyspark

Apache Spark - A unified analytics engine for large-scale data processing

http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
GitHub Stars
31.3K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago

MindsDB

In-Database Machine Learning

GPL-3.0
GitHub Stars
5.5K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3d ago

h2o

H2O is an Open Source, Distributed, Fast & Scalable Machine Learning Platform: Deep Learning, Gradient Boosting (GBM) & XGBoost, Random Forest, Generalized Linear Modeling (GLM with Elastic Net), K-Means, PCA, Generalized Additive Models (GAM), RuleFit, Support Vector Machine (SVM), Stacked Ensembles, Automatic Machine Learning (AutoML), etc.

Apache v2
GitHub Stars
5.7K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3d ago

xgboost

Scalable, Portable and Distributed Gradient Boosting (GBDT, GBRT or GBM) Library, for Python, R, Java, Scala, C++ and more. Runs on single machine, Hadoop, Spark, Dask, Flink and DataFlow

Apache-2.0
GitHub Stars
22.2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3d ago

mxnet

Lightweight, Portable, Flexible Distributed/Mobile Deep Learning with Dynamic, Mutation-aware Dataflow Dep Scheduler; for Python, R, Julia, Scala, Go, Javascript and more

Apache 2.0
GitHub Stars
19.7K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago

gym

A toolkit for developing and comparing reinforcement learning algorithms.

Unknown
GitHub Stars
25.7K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago

albumentations

Fast image augmentation library and an easy-to-use wrapper around other libraries. Documentation: https://albumentations.ai/docs/ Paper about the library: https://www.mdpi.com/2078-2489/11/2/125

MIT
GitHub Stars
9.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
lea

learnergy

💡 Learnergy is a Python library for energy-based machine learning models.

GPL-3.0
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
tl

torch-lucent

Lucid library adapted for PyTorch

Apache License 2.0
GitHub Stars
394
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6mos ago
fr

face-recognition

The world's simplest facial recognition api for Python and the command line

MIT license
GitHub Stars
42.2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8mos ago
ser

SerpentAI

Game Agent Development Kit. Helping you create AIs / Bots to play any game you own!

MIT
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
neu

neupy

NeuPy is a Python library for Artificial Neural Networks and Deep Learning.

MIT
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
vp

vowpal_porpoise

lightweight python wrapper for vowpal wabbit

BSD
GitHub Stars
161
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ns

neural-style

PyTorch implementation of neural style transfer algorithm

Unknown
GitHub Stars
607
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago

nupic

Numenta Platform for Intelligent Computing is an implementation of Hierarchical Temporal Memory (HTM), a theory of intelligence based strictly on the neuroscience of the neocortex.

Unknown
GitHub Stars
6.3K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago