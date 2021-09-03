openbase logo
Best Python LDAP Libraries

lda

ldap3

a strictly RFC 4510 conforming LDAP V3 pure Python client. The same codebase works with Python 2. Python 3, PyPy and PyPy3

LGPL v3
GitHub Stars
707
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5mos ago

django-auth-ldap

Django authentication backend that authenticates against an LDAP service.

BSD
GitHub Stars
234
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
dal

django-auth-ldap-ad

Django authentication backend for LDAP with Active Directory

GPLv2
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago