procrastinate

PostgreSQL-based Task Queue for Python

MIT
GitHub Stars
333
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6d ago

celery

Distributed Task Queue (development branch)

BSD
GitHub Stars
18.2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago

rq

Simple job queues for Python

BSD
GitHub Stars
8.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7d ago
dq

django-q

A multiprocessing distributed task queue for Django

MIT
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8mos ago
hue

huey

a little task queue for python

Unknown
GitHub Stars
3.8K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1mo ago

django-rq

A simple app that provides django integration for RQ (Redis Queue)

MIT
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
22d ago
kq

kq

Kafka-based Job Queue for Python

MIT
GitHub Stars
541
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
dc

django-celery

Old django celery integration project.

BSD
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit

mrq

Mr. Queue - A distributed worker task queue in Python using Redis & gevent

MIT
GitHub Stars
854
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
qoo

qoo

A simple library for interacting with Amazon SQS.

MIT
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
kom

kombu

Messaging library for Python.

BSD
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit