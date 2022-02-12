openbase logo
10 Best Python Internationalization Libraries

Weblate

Web based localization tool with tight version control integration.

GPLv3+
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2d ago
django-rosetta

Rosetta is a Django application that eases the translation process of your Django projects

MIT
GitHub Stars
880
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1mo ago
django-modeltranslation

Translates Django models using a registration approach.

New BSD
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago

django-parler

Easily translate "cheese omelet" into "omelette au fromage".

Apache 2.0
GitHub Stars
544
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
django-translated-fields

Django model translation without magic-inflicted pain.

BSD-3-Clause
GitHub Stars
67
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5mos ago

wagtail-modeltranslation

Simple app to patch modeltranslation (https://github.com/deschler/django-modeltranslation) into Wagtail CMS.

New BSD
GitHub Stars
135
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5mos ago

django-modeltrans

Translate Django model fields in a PostgreSQL JSONField

Simplified BSD
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago

django-translation-manager

Django app for managing translations from admin

Mozilla Public License 2.0 (MPL 2.0)
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
10mos ago
django-statici18n

A Django app that provides helper for generating Javascript catalog to static files.

BSD
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago

fluent

Python implementation of Project Fluent

APL 2
GitHub Stars
135
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
10mos ago
django-user-g11n

Django User g11n (globalization) provides fields for users to set time zones and regions, as well as middleware to handle them properly.

Unknown
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
10mos ago

django-linguist

An application to manage translations in Django models

Unknown
GitHub Stars
114
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
django-autotranslate

A simple Django app to automatically translate the pot (.po) files generated by django's makemessages command using google translate.

MIT License
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8mos ago

django-tradukoj

A django internationalization system with model field translation and DRF support

BSD
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
PyICU

Python extension wrapping the ICU C++ API

MIT
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit

django-inlinetrans

django-inlinetrans is a django application that allows the translation of django templates from the rendered html in the browser

LGPL 3
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
wagtailtrans

A Wagtail add-on for supporting multilingual sites

BSD
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
django-localflavor

Country-specific Django helpers

BSD
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
django-i18next

Additions to Django's i18n module. https://pypi.python.org/pypi/django-i18next

GPL 2.0/LGPL 2.1
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago

mezzanine-smartling

Send Mezzanine Page and Django model contents to Smartling for translations. When the translation is finished the page is saved into an admin view in which it pends for site specific approval.

Apache License Version 2.0, January 2004 http://www.apache.org/licenses/
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Babel

Internationalization utilities

BSD
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit

mobetta

A Django package for managing translation files

BSD
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
nece

Content Translation Framework based on Postgresql's JSONB field

BSD License
GitHub Stars
79
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago