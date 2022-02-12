Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Python Internationalization Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
Weblate
Web based localization tool with tight version control integration.
Save
GPLv3+
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2d ago
dr
django-rosetta
Rosetta is a Django application that eases the translation process of your Django projects
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
880
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1mo ago
dm
django-modeltranslation
Translates Django models using a registration approach.
Save
New BSD
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
django-parler
Easily translate "cheese omelet" into "omelette au fromage".
Save
Apache 2.0
GitHub Stars
544
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
dtf
django-translated-fields
Django model translation without magic-inflicted pain.
Save
BSD-3-Clause
GitHub Stars
67
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5mos ago
wagtail-modeltranslation
Simple app to patch modeltranslation (https://github.com/deschler/django-modeltranslation) into Wagtail CMS.
Save
New BSD
GitHub Stars
135
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5mos ago
django-modeltrans
Translate Django model fields in a PostgreSQL JSONField
Save
Simplified BSD
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
django-translation-manager
Django app for managing translations from admin
Save
Mozilla Public License 2.0 (MPL 2.0)
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
10mos ago
ds
django-statici18n
A Django app that provides helper for generating Javascript catalog to static files.
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
fluent
Python implementation of Project Fluent
Save
APL 2
GitHub Stars
135
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
10mos ago
dug
django-user-g11n
Django User g11n (globalization) provides fields for users to set time zones and regions, as well as middleware to handle them properly.
Save
Unknown
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
10mos ago
django-linguist
An application to manage translations in Django models
Save
Unknown
GitHub Stars
114
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
da
django-autotranslate
A simple Django app to automatically translate the pot (.po) files generated by django's makemessages command using google translate.
Save
MIT License
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8mos ago
django-tradukoj
A django internationalization system with model field translation and DRF support
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
pyi
PyICU
Python extension wrapping the ICU C++ API
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
django-inlinetrans
django-inlinetrans is a django application that allows the translation of django templates from the rendered html in the browser
Save
LGPL 3
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
wag
wagtailtrans
A Wagtail add-on for supporting multilingual sites
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
dl
django-localflavor
Country-specific Django helpers
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
di
django-i18next
Additions to Django's i18n module. https://pypi.python.org/pypi/django-i18next
Save
GPL 2.0/LGPL 2.1
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
mezzanine-smartling
Send Mezzanine Page and Django model contents to Smartling for translations. When the translation is finished the page is saved into an admin view in which it pends for site specific approval.
Save
Apache License Version 2.0, January 2004 http://www.apache.org/licenses/
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
bab
Babel
Internationalization utilities
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
mobetta
A Django package for managing translation files
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
nec
nece
Content Translation Framework based on Postgresql's JSONB field
Save
BSD License
GitHub Stars
79
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package