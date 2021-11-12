Categories
10 Best Python Image Manipulation Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
Pillow
The friendly PIL fork (Python Imaging Library)
Save
HPND
GitHub Stars
9.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
3
Performant
scikit-image
Image processing in Python
Save
Modified BSD
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5d ago
thumbor
thumbor is an open-source photo thumbnail service by globo.com
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
8.8K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
10d ago
di
django-imagekit
Automated image processing for Django. Currently v4.0
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
ds
django-stdimage
Django Standardized Image Field
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
251
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
wan
Wand
The ctypes-based simple ImageMagick binding for Python
Save
MIT License
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
et
easy-thumbnails
Easy thumbnails for Django
Save
Unknown
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
vig
vignette
A Python library for generating thumbnails following the FreeDesktop specification
Save
WTFPLv2
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5mos ago
pyvips
python binding for libvips using cffi
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
388
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2mos ago
sorl-thumbnail
Thumbnails for Django
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
PyMatting
A Python library for alpha matting
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
django-image-cropping
Django helper application to easily and non-destructively crop arbitrarily large images in admin and frontend.
Save
Unknown
GitHub Stars
526
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6mos ago
pyw
pywal
🎨 Generate and change color-schemes on the fly.
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
5.8K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5mos ago
dd
django-daguerre
On-the-fly image manipulation for Django 1.11+.
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
imutils
A series of convenience functions to make basic image processing operations such as translation, rotation, resizing, skeletonization, and displaying Matplotlib images easier with OpenCV and Python.
Save
Unknown
GitHub Stars
3.9K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
hma
hmap
A python package for heatmap clustering and plotting
Save
Unknown
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
img
imgSeek
imgSeek photo collection manager and viewer with content-based query.
Save
GPL2
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
pyc
pycairo
Python interface for cairo
Save
LGPL-2.1-only OR MPL-1.1
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
django-image-tools
A package to handle images in django
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
