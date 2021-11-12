openbase logo
10 Best Python Image Manipulation Libraries

Pillow

The friendly PIL fork (Python Imaging Library)

9.1K
0
3mos ago
4.7/ 5
3
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Performant

scikit-image

Image processing in Python

4.8K
0
5d ago

thumbor

thumbor is an open-source photo thumbnail service by globo.com

8.8K
0
10d ago
django-imagekit

Automated image processing for Django. Currently v4.0

1.9K
0
3mos ago
django-stdimage

Django Standardized Image Field

251
0
3mos ago
Wand

The ctypes-based simple ImageMagick binding for Python

1.1K
0
4mos ago
easy-thumbnails

Easy thumbnails for Django

1.2K
0
3mos ago
vignette

A Python library for generating thumbnails following the FreeDesktop specification

3
0
5mos ago

pyvips

python binding for libvips using cffi

388
0
2mos ago

sorl-thumbnail

Thumbnails for Django

1.5K
0
4mos ago

PyMatting

A Python library for alpha matting

1.1K
0
4mos ago

django-image-cropping

Django helper application to easily and non-destructively crop arbitrarily large images in admin and frontend.

526
0
6mos ago
pywal

🎨 Generate and change color-schemes on the fly.

5.8K
0
5mos ago
django-daguerre

On-the-fly image manipulation for Django 1.11+.

imutils

A series of convenience functions to make basic image processing operations such as translation, rotation, resizing, skeletonization, and displaying Matplotlib images easier with OpenCV and Python.

3.9K
0
1yr ago
hmap

A python package for heatmap clustering and plotting

imgSeek

imgSeek photo collection manager and viewer with content-based query.

pycairo

Python interface for cairo

django-image-tools

A package to handle images in django

41
0
6yrs ago