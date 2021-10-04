openbase logo
Best Python HTTP Retry Libraries

ten

tenacity

Retrying library for Python

Apache 2.0
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
rip

riprova

Versatile async-friendly library to retry failed operations with configurable backoff strategies

MIT
GitHub Stars
107
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago