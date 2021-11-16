openbase logo
6 Best Python HTTP Request Libraries

webargs

A friendly library for parsing HTTP request arguments, with built-in support for popular web frameworks, including Flask, Django, Bottle, Tornado, Pyramid, webapp2, Falcon, and aiohttp.

MIT
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago

treq

Python requests like API built on top of Twisted's HTTP client.

MIT/X
GitHub Stars
539
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7mos ago
rf

requests-futures

Asynchronous Python HTTP Requests for Humans using Futures

Apache License v2
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
fgr

fgrequests

Fastest python library for making asynchronous group requests.

Unknown
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
txr

txrequests

Asynchronous Python HTTP Requests for Humans using twisted

Apache License v2
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
gre

grequests

Requests + Gevent = <3

BSD
GitHub Stars
3.9K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago