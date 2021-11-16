Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
6 Best Python HTTP Request Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
webargs
A friendly library for parsing HTTP request arguments, with built-in support for popular web frameworks, including Flask, Django, Bottle, Tornado, Pyramid, webapp2, Falcon, and aiohttp.
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
treq
Python requests like API built on top of Twisted's HTTP client.
Save
MIT/X
GitHub Stars
539
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7mos ago
rf
requests-futures
Asynchronous Python HTTP Requests for Humans using Futures
Save
Apache License v2
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
fgr
fgrequests
Fastest python library for making asynchronous group requests.
Save
Unknown
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
txr
txrequests
Asynchronous Python HTTP Requests for Humans using twisted
Save
Apache License v2
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
gre
grequests
Requests + Gevent = <3
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
3.9K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package