Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Python HTTP Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
Twisted
Event-driven networking engine written in Python.
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
aiohttp
Asynchronous HTTP client/server framework for asyncio and Python
Save
Apache 2
GitHub Stars
11.9K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
Werkzeug
The comprehensive WSGI web application library.
Save
BSD-3-Clause
GitHub Stars
5.9K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
masonite
The Modern And Developer Centric Python Web Framework. Be sure to read the documentation and join the Discord channel for questions: https://discord.gg/TwKeFahmPZ
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2d ago
urllib3
Python HTTP library with thread-safe connection pooling, file post support, user friendly, and more.
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Performant
httpie
As easy as /aitch-tee-tee-pie/ 🥧 Modern, user-friendly command-line HTTP client for the API era. JSON support, colors, sessions, downloads, plugins & more. https://twitter.com/httpie
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
52.8K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
uvicorn
An ASGI web server, for Python. 🦄
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
4.9K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3d ago
httpx
A next generation HTTP client for Python. 🦋
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
7.9K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
cir
cirrina
cirrina is an opinionated asynchronous web framework based on aiohttp
Save
LGPL
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
httplib2
Small, fast HTTP client library for Python. Features persistent connections, cache, and Google App Engine support. Originally written by Joe Gregorio, now supported by community.
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
426
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
http-prompt
An interactive command-line HTTP and API testing client built on top of HTTPie featuring autocomplete, syntax highlighting, and more. https://twitter.com/httpie
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
8.3K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5mos ago
CherryPy
CherryPy is a pythonic, object-oriented HTTP framework. https://cherrypy.dev
Save
Unknown
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5mos ago
gun
gunicorn
gunicorn 'Green Unicorn' is a WSGI HTTP Server for UNIX, fast clients and sleepy applications.
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5mos ago
pyramid
Pyramid - A Python web framework
Save
BSD-derived (Repoze)
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
daphne
Django Channels HTTP/WebSocket server
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
bjo
bjoern
A screamingly fast Python 2/3 WSGI server written in C.
Save
2-clause BSD
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6mos ago
fal
falcon
An unladen web framework for building APIs and app backends.
Save
Apache 2.0
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
tur
TurboGears2
Next generation TurboGears
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
mor
morepath
A micro web-framework with superpowers
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
bot
bottle
Fast and simple WSGI-framework for small web-applications.
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
qua
Quart
A Python ASGI web microframework with the same API as Flask
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
mei
meinheld
High performance asynchronous Python WSGI Web Server
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
vib
vibora
Fast, asynchronous and sexy Python web framework
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
net
netius
Netius System
Save
Apache License, Version 2.0
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
upl
uplink
A Declarative HTTP Client for Python.
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package