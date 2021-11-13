openbase logo
10 Best Python GraphQL Libraries

graphene

GraphQL framework for Python

MIT
GitHub Stars
6.9K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Performant
1Bleeding Edge

ariadne

Ariadne is a Python library for implementing GraphQL servers using schema-first approach.

BSD
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3d ago

tartiflette

GraphQL Engine built with Python 3.6+ / asyncio

MIT
GitHub Stars
793
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago

graphene-django-plus

Tools to easily create permissioned CRUD endpoints in graphene.

MIT
GitHub Stars
72
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
17d ago

django-graphql-jwt

JSON Web Token (JWT) authentication for Graphene Django

MIT
GitHub Stars
729
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6mos ago

django-graphql-extensions

A collection of custom extensions for Graphene Django

MIT
GitHub Stars
80
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7mos ago
ge

graphene-elastic

Graphene Elasticsearch (DSL) integration

GPL 2.0/LGPL 2.1
GitHub Stars
51
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7mos ago

graphene-django

Integrate GraphQL into your Django project.

MIT
GitHub Stars
3.7K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8mos ago

tartiflette-asgi

ASGI support for the Tartiflette GraphQL engine

MIT
GitHub Stars
97
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
dga

django-graphql-auth

Django registration and authentication with GraphQL.

MIT
GitHub Stars
261
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago

tartiflette-aiohttp

tartiflette-aiohttp is a wrapper of aiohttp which includes the Tartiflette GraphQL Engine, do not hesitate to take a look of the Tartiflette project.

MIT
GitHub Stars
53
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago

django-graph-api

Pythonic implementation of the GraphQL specification for the Django Web Framework.

Unknown
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago