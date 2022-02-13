openbase logo
10 Best Python Graph Libraries

matplotlib

matplotlib: plotting with Python

GitHub Stars
15K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
4
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
seaborn

Statistical data visualization in Python

BSD (3-clause)
GitHub Stars
8.9K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
graphviz

Simple Python interface for Graphviz

MIT
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
25d ago

bokeh

Interactive Data Visualization in the browser, from Python

BSD-3-Clause
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5d ago

plotly

The interactive graphing library for Python (includes Plotly Express) ✨

MIT
GitHub Stars
11K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5d ago

bqplot

Plotting library for IPython/Jupyter notebooks

Apache
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3d ago

igraph

Python interface for igraph

GNU General Public License (GPL)
GitHub Stars
889
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago

altair

Declarative statistical visualization library for Python

BSD 3-clause
GitHub Stars
7.3K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7d ago
plotnine

A grammar of graphics for Python

GPL-2
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago

pydot

Python interface to Graphviz's Dot language

MIT
GitHub Stars
604
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7mos ago
snakeviz

An in-browser Python profile viewer

Unknown
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
pygal

A Python svg graph plotting library

GNU LGPL v3+
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit

ggplot

ggplot port for python

BSD
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
pyqtgraph

Scientific Graphics and GUI Library for Python

MIT
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
bashplotlib

plotting in the terminal

BSD
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
gr

Python visualization framework

MIT License
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
vincent

A Python to Vega translator

MIT License
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
pygraphviz

Python interface to Graphviz

BSD
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit