10 Best Python Graph Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
matplotlib
matplotlib: plotting with Python
Save
PSF
GitHub Stars
15K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1d ago
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
sea
seaborn
Statistical data visualization in Python
Save
BSD (3-clause)
GitHub Stars
8.9K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
gra
graphviz
Simple Python interface for Graphviz
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
25d ago
bokeh
Interactive Data Visualization in the browser, from Python
Save
BSD-3-Clause
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5d ago
plotly
The interactive graphing library for Python (includes Plotly Express) ✨
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
11K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5d ago
bqplot
Plotting library for IPython/Jupyter notebooks
Save
Apache
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3d ago
igraph
Python interface for igraph
Save
GNU General Public License (GPL)
GitHub Stars
889
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
altair
Declarative statistical visualization library for Python
Save
BSD 3-clause
GitHub Stars
7.3K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7d ago
plo
plotnine
A grammar of graphics for Python
Save
GPL-2
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
pydot
Python interface to Graphviz's Dot language
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
604
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7mos ago
sna
snakeviz
An in-browser Python profile viewer
Save
Unknown
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
pyg
pygal
A Python svg graph plotting library
Save
GNU LGPL v3+
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
ggplot
ggplot port for python
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
pyq
pyqtgraph
Scientific Graphics and GUI Library for Python
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
bas
bashplotlib
plotting in the terminal
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
gr
gr
Python visualization framework
Save
MIT License
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
vin
vincent
A Python to Vega translator
Save
MIT License
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
pyg
pygraphviz
Python interface to Graphviz
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
