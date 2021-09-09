Categories
10 Best Python Gallery Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
dg
django-galleryfield
Django GalleryField with AJAX form widgets for multiple images upload with progress bar and arbitrarily ordering.
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5mos ago
dp
django-pgallery
Photo gallery app for PostgreSQL and Django.
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
imagestore
Django gallery solution.
Save
GPL
GitHub Stars
163
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
dp
django-photologue
A customizable plug-in photo gallery management application for the Django web framework.
Save
Unknown
GitHub Stars
628
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
dsg
django-starcross-gallery
A streamlined Django gallery app with justified layout, infinite scrolling, and drag & drop uploading
Save
GNU LGPLv3
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
cmsplugin-image-gallery
A plugin for Django-CMS to display galleries, based on django-filer folders.
Save
The MIT License
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
dcg
django-content-gallery
A Django application allows to attach a collection of images to objects of any model in any app
Save
BSD-3-Clause
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
django-simplegallery
DEPRECATED: django gallery app
Save
UNKNOWN
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
feincms-gallery
Our gallery content type for FeinCMS
Save
BSD License
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
cg
cmsplugin_gallery
DjangoCMS image gallery plugin with drag&drop reordering in admin, support for thumbnails and jQueryTOOLS overlay.
Save
Unknown
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
