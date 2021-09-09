openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Python Gallery Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

dg

django-galleryfield

Django GalleryField with AJAX form widgets for multiple images upload with progress bar and arbitrarily ordering.

MIT
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5mos ago
dp

django-pgallery

Photo gallery app for PostgreSQL and Django.

MIT
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago

imagestore

Django gallery solution.

GPL
GitHub Stars
163
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
dp

django-photologue

A customizable plug-in photo gallery management application for the Django web framework.

Unknown
GitHub Stars
628
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
dsg

django-starcross-gallery

A streamlined Django gallery app with justified layout, infinite scrolling, and drag & drop uploading

GNU LGPLv3
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit

cmsplugin-image-gallery

A plugin for Django-CMS to display galleries, based on django-filer folders.

The MIT License
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
dcg

django-content-gallery

A Django application allows to attach a collection of images to objects of any model in any app

BSD-3-Clause
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago

django-simplegallery

DEPRECATED: django gallery app

UNKNOWN
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago

feincms-gallery

Our gallery content type for FeinCMS

BSD License
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
cg

cmsplugin_gallery

DjangoCMS image gallery plugin with drag&drop reordering in admin, support for thumbnails and jQueryTOOLS overlay.

Unknown
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit