10 Best Python Full-Stack Framework Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
Django
The Web framework for perfectionists with deadlines.
BSD-3-Clause
GitHub Stars
62.3K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
4
Highly Customizable
3
Great Documentation
3
Performant
Flask
The Python micro framework for building web applications.
BSD-3-Clause
GitHub Stars
57.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
7
Top Feedback
7
Easy to Use
6
Great Documentation
5
Highly Customizable
masonite
The Modern And Developer Centric Python Web Framework. Be sure to read the documentation and join the Discord channel for questions: https://discord.gg/TwKeFahmPZ
MIT
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2d ago
emmett
The web framework for inventors
BSD-3-Clause
GitHub Stars
731
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
dr
django-reactor
Phoenix LiveView but for Django
MIT
GitHub Stars
362
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
pyramid
Pyramid - A Python web framework
BSD-derived (Repoze)
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
web
web2py
full-stack framework for rapid development and prototyping of secure database-driven web-based applications, written and programmable in Python.
http://web2py.com/examples/default/license
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
tor
tornado
Tornado is a Python web framework and asynchronous networking library, originally developed at FriendFeed.
http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
web
websauna
Websauna is a full stack Python web framework for building web services and back offices with admin interface and sign up process.
MIT
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
du
django-unicorn
A magical full-stack framework for Django.
MIT
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
