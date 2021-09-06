Categories
10 Best Python Forum Libraries
dm
django-machina
A Django forum engine for building powerful community driven websites.
Save
BSD-3-Clause
GitHub Stars
484
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5mos ago
pyb
pybbm
PyBB Modified. Django forum application
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
django-simple-forum
full featured forum, easy to integrate and use.
Save
Unknown
GitHub Stars
65
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
df
djangobb_forum
DjangoBB is a quick and simple forum which uses the Django Framework.
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
de
django-easytz
Timezone localization without any thinking or doing whatsoever.
Save
Apache
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
django-qa
A simple Q&A App
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
98
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
dn
django-niji
A pluggable Django forum APP
Save
MIT License
GitHub Stars
171
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
mis
Misago
Misago is modern, fully featured forum application written in Python and ES6, powered by Django and React.js. It works out of the box and plays nicely with other projects like Django-CMS.
Save
GPLv2
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
dm
django-musette
Forum for Django framework [DEPRECATED]
Save
BSD License
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ds
django-spirit
Spirit is a Python based forum powered by Django.
Save
MIT License
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
din
dinette
Dinette is a forum application in the spirit of PunBB.
Save
GPL
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
