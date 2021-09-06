openbase logo
10 Best Python Forum Libraries

dm

django-machina

A Django forum engine for building powerful community driven websites.

BSD-3-Clause
GitHub Stars
484
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5mos ago
pyb

pybbm

PyBB Modified. Django forum application

BSD
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit

django-simple-forum

full featured forum, easy to integrate and use.

Unknown
GitHub Stars
65
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
df

djangobb_forum

DjangoBB is a quick and simple forum which uses the Django Framework.

BSD
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
de

django-easytz

Timezone localization without any thinking or doing whatsoever.

Apache
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago

django-qa

A simple Q&A App

MIT
GitHub Stars
98
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
dn

django-niji

A pluggable Django forum APP

MIT License
GitHub Stars
171
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
mis

Misago

Misago is modern, fully featured forum application written in Python and ES6, powered by Django and React.js. It works out of the box and plays nicely with other projects like Django-CMS.

GPLv2
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
dm

django-musette

Forum for Django framework [DEPRECATED]

BSD License
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ds

django-spirit

Spirit is a Python based forum powered by Django.

MIT License
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
din

dinette

Dinette is a forum application in the spirit of PunBB.

GPL
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit