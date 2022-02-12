Categories
6 Best Python Finance API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
akshare
AKShare is an elegant and simple financial data interface library for Python, built for human beings! 开源财经数据接口库
MIT
GitHub Stars
4.6K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2d ago
finmarketpy
Python library for backtesting trading strategies & analyzing financial markets (formerly pythalesians)
Apache 2.0
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
yah
yahooquery
Python wrapper for an unofficial Yahoo Finance API
Unknown
GitHub Stars
363
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
pyfolio
Portfolio and risk analytics in Python
Apache License, Version 2.0
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
pyq
pyqiwi
Python client for QIWI payment system
MIT
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
zip
zipline
A backtester for financial algorithms.
Apache 2.0
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
