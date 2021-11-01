Categories
Best Python File Uploader Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts

pyuploadcare
Python API client that handles uploads and further operations with files by wrapping Uploadcare Upload and REST APIs.

Unknown
GitHub Stars
100
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
du
dash-uploader
Upload large data files using Dash for Python

MIT
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5mos ago
ds
django-s3direct
Directly upload files to S3 compatible services with Django.

Unknown
GitHub Stars
590
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
