openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

Best Python Facebook API Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

facebook-sdk

Python SDK for Facebook's Graph API

Apache
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
fac

facepy

Facepy makes it really easy to use Facebook's Graph API with Python

Unknown
GitHub Stars
858
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago