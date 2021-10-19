openbase logo
7 Best Python Environment Variables Libraries

de

django-environ

Django-environ allows you to utilize 12factor inspired environment variables to configure your Django application.

MIT
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
pi

parse-it

A python library for parsing multiple types of config files, envvars & command line arguments that takes the headache out of setting app configurations.

LGPLv3
GitHub Stars
83
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
12d ago
pd

python-dotenv

Get and set values in your .env file in local and production servers. 🎉

BSD-3-Clause
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
env

environs

simplified environment variable parsing

MIT
GitHub Stars
769
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
pd

python-decouple

Strict separation of config from code.

MIT
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5mos ago
dje

djenv

✨ Load Django Settings from Environmental Variables with One Magical Line of Code

Unknown
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8mos ago
so

settings-overrider

Override Python dict contents with YAML file and/or environment variables

MIT
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8mos ago