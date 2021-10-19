Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
7 Best Python Environment Variables Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
de
django-environ
Django-environ allows you to utilize 12factor inspired environment variables to configure your Django application.
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
pi
parse-it
A python library for parsing multiple types of config files, envvars & command line arguments that takes the headache out of setting app configurations.
Save
LGPLv3
GitHub Stars
83
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
12d ago
pd
python-dotenv
Get and set values in your .env file in local and production servers. 🎉
Save
BSD-3-Clause
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
env
environs
simplified environment variable parsing
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
769
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
pd
python-decouple
Strict separation of config from code.
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5mos ago
dje
djenv
✨ Load Django Settings from Environmental Variables with One Magical Line of Code
Save
Unknown
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8mos ago
so
settings-overrider
Override Python dict contents with YAML file and/or environment variables
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8mos ago
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package