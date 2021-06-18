openbase logo
5 Best Python Email Templating Engine Libraries

django-templated-email

Django module to easily send templated emails using django templates, or using a transactional mail provider (mailchimp, silverpop, etc.)

MIT
GitHub Stars
592
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8mos ago
dee

django-email-extras

PGP encrypted / multipart templated emails for Django

Unknown
GitHub Stars
74
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
dmt

django-mail-templated

Send emails using Django template system

MIT
GitHub Stars
149
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
dm

django-mjml

The simplest way to use MJML in Django templates.

MIT
GitHub Stars
175
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7mos ago
dmb

django-mail-builder

Build EmailMessages easily from templates

BSD
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago