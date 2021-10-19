Categories
10 Best Python Email API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
dn
django-newsfeed
A news curator and newsletter subscription package for Django
GNU Public License
GitHub Stars
161
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
django-templated-email
Django module to easily send templated emails using django templates, or using a transactional mail provider (mailchimp, silverpop, etc.)
MIT
GitHub Stars
592
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8mos ago
django-ses
A Django email backend for Amazon's Simple Email Service
MIT
GitHub Stars
818
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
17d ago
django-mailer
mail queuing and management for the Django web framework
Unknown
GitHub Stars
639
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
django-celery-ses
Django email backend with AWS SES and Celery
MIT
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
imb
imbox
Python IMAP for Human beings
MIT
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6mos ago
sm
salmon-mail
A Python Mail Server
GPLv3
GitHub Stars
513
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
mail-parser
Tokenizer for raw mails
Apache License, Version 2.0
GitHub Stars
276
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7mos ago
django-anymail
Django email backends and webhooks for Amazon SES, Mailgun, Mailjet, Postmark, SendGrid, Sendinblue, SparkPost and more
BSD License
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8mos ago
yag
yagmail
Send email in Python conveniently for gmail using yagmail
MIT
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6mos ago
django-mail-admin
The one and only django app to receive & send mail with templates and multiple configurations.
MIT
GitHub Stars
165
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
pos
postmarker
Python client library for Postmark API
MIT
GitHub Stars
89
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8mos ago
django-newsletter
An email newsletter application for the Django web application framework, including an extended admin interface, web (un)subscription, dynamic e-mail templates, an archive and HTML email support.
Unknown
GitHub Stars
680
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
dpo
django-post-office
A Django app that allows you to send email asynchronously in Django. Supports HTML email, database backed templates and logging.
MIT
GitHub Stars
700
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6mos ago
talon
Mailgun library to extract message quotations and signatures.
APACHE2
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
dce
django-celery-email
A Django email backend that uses a celery task for sending the email.
BSD
GitHub Stars
387
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5mos ago
django-yubin
Send e-mails asyncronously using cron
Unknown
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7mos ago
django-email-gateway
A django package which act as a gateway to send and receive email with amazon SES.
Unknown
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
django-db-mailer
Django module to easily send emails/sms/tts/push using django templates stored on database and managed through the Django Admin
Unknown
GitHub Stars
241
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
dee
django-email-extras
PGP encrypted / multipart templated emails for Django
Unknown
GitHub Stars
74
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
mod
modoboa
Mail hosting made simple
ISC
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
mai
mailer
A module to send email simply in Python
MIT License
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
env
Envelopes
Mailing for human beings
https://github.com/tomekwojcik/envelopes/blob/master/LICENSE
GitHub Stars
580
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
pyz
pyzmail
Python easy mail library, to parse, compose and send emails
LGPL
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
djm
djmail
Simple, powerfull and nonobstructive django email middleware.
BSD
GitHub Stars
77
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
djrill
[INACTIVE/UNMAINTAINED] Djrill is an email backend and new message class for Django users that want to take advantage of the Mandrill transactional email service from MailChimp.
BSD License
GitHub Stars
331
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
mai
mailjet
Mailjet API implementation in Python
BSD
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
fla
flanker
Mailgun Parsing Tools
Apache 2
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
lam
lamson
Lamson is a modern Pythonic mail server built like a web application server.
UNKNOWN
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
marrow.mailer
A light-weight, modular, message representation and mail delivery framework for Python.
MIT
GitHub Stars
233
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
10mos ago
ip
inbox.py
Python SMTP Server for Humans
BSD
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
dmp
django-mailgun-provider
This project is deprecated in favor of https://github.com/anymail/django-anymail
MIT
GitHub Stars
216
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
django-drip
💧 Use Django admin to manage drip campaign emails using querysets on Django's User model.
MIT
GitHub Stars
624
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
