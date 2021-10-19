openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Python Email API Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

dn

django-newsfeed

A news curator and newsletter subscription package for Django

GNU Public License
GitHub Stars
161
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago

django-templated-email

Django module to easily send templated emails using django templates, or using a transactional mail provider (mailchimp, silverpop, etc.)

MIT
GitHub Stars
592
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8mos ago

django-ses

A Django email backend for Amazon's Simple Email Service

MIT
GitHub Stars
818
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
17d ago

django-mailer

mail queuing and management for the Django web framework

Unknown
GitHub Stars
639
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago

django-celery-ses

Django email backend with AWS SES and Celery

MIT
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
imb

imbox

Python IMAP for Human beings

MIT
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6mos ago
sm

salmon-mail

A Python Mail Server

GPLv3
GitHub Stars
513
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago

mail-parser

Tokenizer for raw mails

Apache License, Version 2.0
GitHub Stars
276
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7mos ago

django-anymail

Django email backends and webhooks for Amazon SES, Mailgun, Mailjet, Postmark, SendGrid, Sendinblue, SparkPost and more

BSD License
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8mos ago
yag

yagmail

Send email in Python conveniently for gmail using yagmail

MIT
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6mos ago

django-mail-admin

The one and only django app to receive & send mail with templates and multiple configurations.

MIT
GitHub Stars
165
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
pos

postmarker

Python client library for Postmark API

MIT
GitHub Stars
89
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8mos ago

django-newsletter

An email newsletter application for the Django web application framework, including an extended admin interface, web (un)subscription, dynamic e-mail templates, an archive and HTML email support.

Unknown
GitHub Stars
680
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
dpo

django-post-office

A Django app that allows you to send email asynchronously in Django. Supports HTML email, database backed templates and logging.

MIT
GitHub Stars
700
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6mos ago

talon

Mailgun library to extract message quotations and signatures.

APACHE2
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
dce

django-celery-email

A Django email backend that uses a celery task for sending the email.

BSD
GitHub Stars
387
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5mos ago

django-yubin

Send e-mails asyncronously using cron

Unknown
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7mos ago

django-email-gateway

A django package which act as a gateway to send and receive email with amazon SES.

Unknown
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago

django-db-mailer

Django module to easily send emails/sms/tts/push using django templates stored on database and managed through the Django Admin

Unknown
GitHub Stars
241
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
dee

django-email-extras

PGP encrypted / multipart templated emails for Django

Unknown
GitHub Stars
74
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
mod

modoboa

Mail hosting made simple

ISC
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
mai

mailer

A module to send email simply in Python

MIT License
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
env

Envelopes

Mailing for human beings

https://github.com/tomekwojcik/envelopes/blob/master/LICENSE
GitHub Stars
580
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
pyz

pyzmail

Python easy mail library, to parse, compose and send emails

LGPL
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
djm

djmail

Simple, powerfull and nonobstructive django email middleware.

BSD
GitHub Stars
77
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago

djrill

[INACTIVE/UNMAINTAINED] Djrill is an email backend and new message class for Django users that want to take advantage of the Mandrill transactional email service from MailChimp.

BSD License
GitHub Stars
331
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
mai

mailjet

Mailjet API implementation in Python

BSD
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
fla

flanker

Mailgun Parsing Tools

Apache 2
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
lam

lamson

Lamson is a modern Pythonic mail server built like a web application server.

UNKNOWN
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit

marrow.mailer

A light-weight, modular, message representation and mail delivery framework for Python.

MIT
GitHub Stars
233
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
10mos ago
ip

inbox.py

Python SMTP Server for Humans

BSD
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
dmp

django-mailgun-provider

This project is deprecated in favor of https://github.com/anymail/django-anymail

MIT
GitHub Stars
216
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago

django-drip

💧 Use Django admin to manage drip campaign emails using querysets on Django's User model.

MIT
GitHub Stars
624
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago