Best Python ElasticSearch Libraries

elasticsearch

Official Elasticsearch client library for Python

Apache-2.0
GitHub Stars
3.5K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4d ago

elasticsearch-dsl

High level Python client for Elasticsearch

Apache-2.0
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6mos ago
aio

aioes

Elasticsearch integration with asyncio.

Apache 2
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit