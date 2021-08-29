Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
Best Python Decorators Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
dr
django-ratelimit
Cache-based rate-limiting for Django
Save
Apache Software License
GitHub Stars
788
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6mos ago
pyp
pypattyrn
A simple library for implementing common design patterns.
Save
UNKNOWN
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
dm
django-mobility
Middleware and decorators for directing users to your mobile site.
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
10yrs ago
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package