10 Best Python Debugging Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
httpie
As easy as /aitch-tee-tee-pie/ 🥧 Modern, user-friendly command-line HTTP client for the API era. JSON support, colors, sessions, downloads, plugins & more. https://twitter.com/httpie
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
52.8K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
pud
pudb
Full-screen console debugger for Python
Save
Unknown
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
cyb
cyberbrain
Python debugging, redefined.
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
django-debug-toolbar
A configurable set of panels that display various debug information about the current request/response.
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
6.9K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
17d ago
django-silk
Silky smooth profiling for Django
Save
MIT License
GitHub Stars
3.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
tre
trepan
A gdb-like Python3 Debugger in the Trepan family
Save
GPL3
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
ipd
ipdb
Integration of IPython pdb
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5mos ago
ice
icecream
🍦 Never use print() to debug again.
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
5.5K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6mos ago
man
manhole
Debugging manhole for python applications.
Save
BSD 2-Clause License
GitHub Stars
315
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5mos ago
pdbpp
pdb++, a drop-in replacement for pdb (the Python debugger)
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
830
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5mos ago
pye
pyelftools
Parsing ELF and DWARF in Python
Save
Public domain
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
ddr
ddrr
Print request and response headers, body (with pretty-printing), etc.
Save
Unknown
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2mos ago
win
winpdb
Fork of the official winpdb with improvements
Save
GNU GPL
GitHub Stars
83
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9mos ago
lpt
lptrace
Trace any Python program, anywhere!
Save
UNKNOWN
GitHub Stars
680
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
pyringe
Debugger capable of attaching to and injecting code into python processes.
Save
Apache License, Version 2.0
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
dq
django-querycount
Middleware that Prints the number of DB queries to the runserver console.
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
308
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
dd
django-devserver
A drop-in replacement for Django's runserver.
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
django-web-profiler
Django package to log request values such as device, IP address, user CPU time, system CPU time, No of queries, SQL time, no of cache calls, missing, setting data cache calls for a particular URL with a basic UI.
Save
Unknown
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
lab
laboratory
Achieving confident refactoring through experimentation with Python 2.7 & 3.3+
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
rp
remote-pdb
Remote vanilla PDB (over TCP sockets).
Save
BSD-2-Clause
GitHub Stars
201
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
npl
nplusone
Auto-detecting the n+1 queries problem in Python
Save
Copyright 2016 Joshua Carp
GitHub Stars
733
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
wdb
An improbable web debugger through WebSockets
Save
GPLv3
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
sen
sentry
A realtime logging and aggregation server.
Save
BSL-1.1
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
ph
python-hunter
Hunter is a flexible code tracing toolkit.
Save
UNKNOWN
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
aio
aiodebug
A tiny library for monitoring and testing asyncio programs
Save
Apache 2.0
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
dmt
django-monkey-team
Django middleware and userscript that displays debug tracebacks on production sites (where you would have DEBUG = False) only to developers.
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
57
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
fd
Flask-DebugToolbar
A toolbar overlay for debugging Flask applications.
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
dp
django-pdb
Gives you `manage.py runserver --pdb` and `manage.py test --pdb`
Save
Public Domain
GitHub Stars
389
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ps
python-statsd
Python Client for the Etsy NodeJS Statsd Server
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
105
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package