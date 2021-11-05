openbase logo
10 Best Python Debugging Libraries

httpie

As easy as /aitch-tee-tee-pie/ 🥧 Modern, user-friendly command-line HTTP client for the API era. JSON support, colors, sessions, downloads, plugins & more. https://twitter.com/httpie

BSD
GitHub Stars
52.8K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
pud

pudb

Full-screen console debugger for Python

Unknown
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
cyb

cyberbrain

Python debugging, redefined.

MIT
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago

django-debug-toolbar

A configurable set of panels that display various debug information about the current request/response.

BSD
GitHub Stars
6.9K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
17d ago

django-silk

Silky smooth profiling for Django

MIT License
GitHub Stars
3.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
tre

trepan

A gdb-like Python3 Debugger in the Trepan family

GPL3
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
ipd

ipdb

Integration of IPython pdb

BSD
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5mos ago
ice

icecream

🍦 Never use print() to debug again.

MIT
GitHub Stars
5.5K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6mos ago
man

manhole

Debugging manhole for python applications.

BSD 2-Clause License
GitHub Stars
315
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5mos ago

pdbpp

pdb++, a drop-in replacement for pdb (the Python debugger)

BSD
GitHub Stars
830
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5mos ago
pye

pyelftools

Parsing ELF and DWARF in Python

Public domain
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
ddr

ddrr

Print request and response headers, body (with pretty-printing), etc.

Unknown
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2mos ago
win

winpdb

Fork of the official winpdb with improvements

GNU GPL
GitHub Stars
83
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9mos ago
lpt

lptrace

Trace any Python program, anywhere!

UNKNOWN
GitHub Stars
680
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago

pyringe

Debugger capable of attaching to and injecting code into python processes.

Apache License, Version 2.0
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
dq

django-querycount

Middleware that Prints the number of DB queries to the runserver console.

MIT
GitHub Stars
308
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
dd

django-devserver

A drop-in replacement for Django's runserver.

BSD
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago

django-web-profiler

Django package to log request values such as device, IP address, user CPU time, system CPU time, No of queries, SQL time, no of cache calls, missing, setting data cache calls for a particular URL with a basic UI.

Unknown
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
lab

laboratory

Achieving confident refactoring through experimentation with Python 2.7 & 3.3+

MIT
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
rp

remote-pdb

Remote vanilla PDB (over TCP sockets).

BSD-2-Clause
GitHub Stars
201
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
npl

nplusone

Auto-detecting the n+1 queries problem in Python

Copyright 2016 Joshua Carp
GitHub Stars
733
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago

wdb

An improbable web debugger through WebSockets

GPLv3
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
sen

sentry

A realtime logging and aggregation server.

BSL-1.1
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
ph

python-hunter

Hunter is a flexible code tracing toolkit.

UNKNOWN
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
aio

aiodebug

A tiny library for monitoring and testing asyncio programs

Apache 2.0
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
dmt

django-monkey-team

Django middleware and userscript that displays debug tracebacks on production sites (where you would have DEBUG = False) only to developers.

BSD
GitHub Stars
57
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
fd

Flask-DebugToolbar

A toolbar overlay for debugging Flask applications.

BSD
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
dp

django-pdb

Gives you `manage.py runserver --pdb` and `manage.py test --pdb`

Public Domain
GitHub Stars
389
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ps

python-statsd

Python Client for the Etsy NodeJS Statsd Server

BSD
GitHub Stars
105
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago