10 Best Python Content Management System Libraries

indico

Indico - A feature-rich event management system, made @ CERN, the place where the Web was born.

MIT
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago

coderedcms

A content management system for marketing websites based on Django and Wagtail.

BSD License
GitHub Stars
465
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5mos ago

FeinCMS

A Django-based CMS with a focus on extensibility and concise code

BSD-3-Clause
GitHub Stars
814
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5mos ago

django-fiber

Django Fiber - a simple, user-friendly CMS for all your Django projects

Apache License, Version 2.0
GitHub Stars
661
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago

django-fluent-pages

A flexible, scalable CMS with custom node types, and flexible block content.

Apache 2.0
GitHub Stars
106
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago

opps

A Django-based CMS for the magazines, newspappers websites and portals with high-traffic

MIT
GitHub Stars
306
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9mos ago

puput

A Django blog app implemented in Wagtail

Unknown
GitHub Stars
489
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
django-page-cms

Official Django page CMS git repository

BSD
GitHub Stars
278
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
django-cms

Lean enterprise content management powered by Django.

BSD-3-Clause
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Kotti

A high-level, Pythonic web application framework based on Pyramid and SQLAlchemy. It includes an extensible Content Management System called the Kotti CMS.

BSD-derived (http://www.repoze.org/LICENSE.txt)
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
wagtail

A Django content management system.

BSD
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit

django-leonardo

CMS for everyone, easy to deploy and scale, robust modular system with many packages. https://packages.leonardo-cms.org/

UNKNOWN
GitHub Stars
93
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago

djedi-cms

Django content management as it should be

BSD
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
django-ninecms

Nine CMS is a simple Django app to manage content. Users can create content and publish it to various paths.

BSD-3 License
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
django-widgy

A CMS framework for Django built on a heterogenous tree editor.

Unknown
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit

quokka

LOOKING FOR NEW MAINTAINER - Quokka is a Content Management System - `docker run --rm -it -p 5000:5000 quokka/quokka`

BSD License
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
oms-cms

A Django content management system focused on flexibility and user experience

BSD
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Mezzanine

An open source content management platform built using the Django framework.

BSD
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
MySmile

MySmile is the lightweight open-source CMS based on Django.

BSD
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago