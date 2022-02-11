openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Python Configuration Management Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

ansible-core

Ansible is a radically simple IT automation platform that makes your applications and systems easier to deploy and maintain. Automate everything from code deployment to network configuration to cloud management, in a language that approaches plain English, using SSH, with no agents to install on remote systems. https://docs.ansible.com.

GPLv3+
GitHub Stars
52.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3d ago
pyi

pyinfra

pyinfra automates infrastructure super fast at massive scale. It can be used for ad-hoc command execution, service deployment, configuration management and more.

MIT
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago

hydra-core

Hydra is a framework for elegantly configuring complex applications

MIT
GitHub Stars
5.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
ss

split-settings

Organize Django settings into multiple files and directories. Easily override and modify settings. Use wildcards and optional settings files.

BSD-2-Clause
GitHub Stars
774
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7mos ago
dss

django-split-settings

Organize Django settings into multiple files and directories. Easily override and modify settings. Use wildcards and optional settings files.

BSD-2-Clause
GitHub Stars
774
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7mos ago
dyn

dynaconf

Configuration Management for Python ⚙

MIT
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
con

configparser

backport of configparser from Python 3

Unknown
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2mos ago
pd

python-dotenv

Get and set values in your .env file in local and production servers. 🎉

BSD-3-Clause
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
cla

classyconf

Declarative and extensible library for configuration & code separation

MIT
GitHub Stars
80
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8mos ago
ds

django-solo

Helps working with singletons - things like global settings that you want to edit from the admin site.

Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported
GitHub Stars
651
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2mos ago
dzs

django-zero-settings

a Django util for managing app settings.

GPLv3+
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6mos ago

django-constance

Dynamic Django settings.

BSD
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
pd

python-decouple

Strict separation of config from code.

MIT
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5mos ago
des

django-extra-settings

config and manage typed extra settings using just the django admin. ⚙️

MIT
GitHub Stars
87
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago

django-appconf

An app to handle configuration defaults of packaged Django apps gracefully

BSD
GitHub Stars
324
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5mos ago
dl

django-livesettings3

Python 3 Port of django-livesettings that works with Python 3.5.X and Django 1.9+

New BSD License
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
dc

django-configurations

A helper for organizing Django settings.

BSD
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
sal

salt

Portable, distributed, remote execution and configuration management system

Apache Software License 2.0
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
dc

django-confy

A comfy config for Django

MIT
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
de

django-easysettings

Easy app-specific settings for Django

BSD
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
df

django-flexisettings

Django flexible settings with running environment support, separate security files and project layout detection.

3-clause BSD licence, see LICENCE.txt
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago

configobj

Python 3+ compatible port of the configobj library

UNKNOWN
GitHub Stars
259
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
das

django-app-settings

Application settings helper for Django apps.

ISC
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
dd

django-dotenv

Loads environment variables from .env

Unknown
GitHub Stars
502
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
pro

profig

A straightforward configuration library for Python.

MIT
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6mos ago
dad

django-app-defaults

⚙️ Overridable default static settings for apps and projects

MIT License
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
con

confidential

Manage secrets in your projects using AWS Secrets Manager

Unknown
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
du

django-usersettings2

The missing extension to the Django “sites” framework, use it to store additional information for your Django-powered sites.

BSD
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
dja

django12factor

Making Django configuration more 12factor-y

MIT
GitHub Stars
85
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago