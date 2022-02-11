Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Python Configuration Management Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
ansible-core
Ansible is a radically simple IT automation platform that makes your applications and systems easier to deploy and maintain. Automate everything from code deployment to network configuration to cloud management, in a language that approaches plain English, using SSH, with no agents to install on remote systems. https://docs.ansible.com.
Save
GPLv3+
GitHub Stars
52.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3d ago
pyi
pyinfra
pyinfra automates infrastructure super fast at massive scale. It can be used for ad-hoc command execution, service deployment, configuration management and more.
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
hydra-core
Hydra is a framework for elegantly configuring complex applications
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
5.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
ss
split-settings
Organize Django settings into multiple files and directories. Easily override and modify settings. Use wildcards and optional settings files.
Save
BSD-2-Clause
GitHub Stars
774
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7mos ago
dss
django-split-settings
Organize Django settings into multiple files and directories. Easily override and modify settings. Use wildcards and optional settings files.
Save
BSD-2-Clause
GitHub Stars
774
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7mos ago
dyn
dynaconf
Configuration Management for Python ⚙
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
con
configparser
backport of configparser from Python 3
Save
Unknown
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2mos ago
pd
python-dotenv
Get and set values in your .env file in local and production servers. 🎉
Save
BSD-3-Clause
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
cla
classyconf
Declarative and extensible library for configuration & code separation
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
80
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8mos ago
ds
django-solo
Helps working with singletons - things like global settings that you want to edit from the admin site.
Save
Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported
GitHub Stars
651
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2mos ago
dzs
django-zero-settings
a Django util for managing app settings.
Save
GPLv3+
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6mos ago
django-constance
Dynamic Django settings.
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
pd
python-decouple
Strict separation of config from code.
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5mos ago
des
django-extra-settings
config and manage typed extra settings using just the django admin. ⚙️
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
87
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
django-appconf
An app to handle configuration defaults of packaged Django apps gracefully
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
324
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5mos ago
dl
django-livesettings3
Python 3 Port of django-livesettings that works with Python 3.5.X and Django 1.9+
Save
New BSD License
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
dc
django-configurations
A helper for organizing Django settings.
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
sal
salt
Portable, distributed, remote execution and configuration management system
Save
Apache Software License 2.0
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
dc
django-confy
A comfy config for Django
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
de
django-easysettings
Easy app-specific settings for Django
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
df
django-flexisettings
Django flexible settings with running environment support, separate security files and project layout detection.
Save
3-clause BSD licence, see LICENCE.txt
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
configobj
Python 3+ compatible port of the configobj library
Save
UNKNOWN
GitHub Stars
259
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
das
django-app-settings
Application settings helper for Django apps.
Save
ISC
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
dd
django-dotenv
Loads environment variables from .env
Save
Unknown
GitHub Stars
502
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
pro
profig
A straightforward configuration library for Python.
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6mos ago
dad
django-app-defaults
⚙️ Overridable default static settings for apps and projects
Save
MIT License
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
con
confidential
Manage secrets in your projects using AWS Secrets Manager
Save
Unknown
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
du
django-usersettings2
The missing extension to the Django “sites” framework, use it to store additional information for your Django-powered sites.
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
dja
django12factor
Making Django configuration more 12factor-y
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
85
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package