10 Best Python CLI Libraries
click
Python composable command line interface toolkit
BSD-3-Clause
GitHub Stars
11.6K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
how
howdoi
instant coding answers via the command line
MIT
GitHub Stars
9.2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
prompt-toolkit
Library for building powerful interactive command line applications in Python
Unknown
GitHub Stars
7.5K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3d ago
copier
Library and command-line utility for rendering projects templates.
MIT
GitHub Stars
431
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
saw
saws
A supercharged AWS command line interface (CLI).
Apache License 2.0
GitHub Stars
4.9K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
cookiecutter
A command-line utility that creates projects from cookiecutters (project templates), e.g. Python package projects, VueJS projects.
BSD
GitHub Stars
15.7K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8mos ago
the
thefuck
Magnificent app which corrects your previous console command.
MIT
GitHub Stars
64.7K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5mos ago
litecli
CLI for SQLite Databases with auto-completion and syntax highlighting
BSD
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5mos ago
doi
doitlive
Because sometimes you need to do it live
MIT
GitHub Stars
3.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9mos ago
fire
Python Fire is a library for automatically generating command line interfaces (CLIs) from absolutely any Python object.
Apache Software License
GitHub Stars
20.4K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8mos ago
cem
cement
Application Framework for Python
BSD
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
inv
invoke
Pythonic task execution
BSD
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
pgc
pgcli
CLI for Postgres Database. With auto-completion and syntax highlighting.
BSD
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
asy
asynccli
A CLI framework based on asyncio
Unknown
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
per
percol
adds flavor of interactive filtering to the traditional pipe concept of UNIX shell
MIT
GitHub Stars
3.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
kube-shell
Kubernetes shell: An integrated shell for working with the Kubernetes
Apache License 2.0
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
cli
cliff
Command Line Interface Formulation Framework
Unknown
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
myc
mycli
CLI for MySQL Database. With auto-completion and syntax highlighting.
Unknown
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
cut
cutie
Command line User Tools for Input Easification
MIT
GitHub Stars
290
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
try
trypackage
Dead simple CLI tool to try Python packages - It's never been easier! 📦
MIT
GitHub Stars
609
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
