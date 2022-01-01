openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

Best Python Bundler Library

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

pyi

pyinstaller

PyInstaller bundles a Python application and all its dependencies into a single package.

GPLv2-or-later with a special exception which allows to use PyInstaller to build and distribute non-free programs (including commercial ones)
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable