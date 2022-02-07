Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
7 Best Python Build Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
SCons
SCons - a software construction tool
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8d ago
pybuilder
Software build automation tool for Python.
Save
Apache License, Version 2.0
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
ninja
a small build system with a focus on speed
Save
Apache 2.0
GitHub Stars
7.7K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
12d ago
doit
task management & automation tool
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
22d ago
mes
meson
A high performance build system
Save
Apache License, Version 2.0
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
pla
platformio
A professional collaborative platform for embedded development. Cross-platform IDE and Unified Debugger. Static Code Analyzer and Remote Unit Testing. Multi-platform and Multi-architecture Build System. Firmware File Explorer and Memory Inspection. IoT, Arduino, CMSIS, ESP-IDF, FreeRTOS, libOpenCM3, mbedOS, Pulp OS, SPL, STM32Cube, Zephyr RTOS, ARM, AVR, Espressif (ESP8266/ESP32), FPGA, MCS-51 (8051), MSP430, Nordic (nRF51/nRF52), NXP i.MX RT, PIC32, RISC-V, STMicroelectronics (STM8/STM32), Teensy
Save
Apache Software License
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
bit
bitbake
BitBake build tool
Save
GPL
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package