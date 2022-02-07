openbase logo
7 Best Python Build Libraries

SCons

SCons - a software construction tool

MIT
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8d ago

pybuilder

Software build automation tool for Python.

Apache License, Version 2.0
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago

ninja

a small build system with a focus on speed

Apache 2.0
GitHub Stars
7.7K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
12d ago

doit

task management & automation tool

MIT
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
22d ago
mes

meson

A high performance build system

Apache License, Version 2.0
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
pla

platformio

A professional collaborative platform for embedded development. Cross-platform IDE and Unified Debugger. Static Code Analyzer and Remote Unit Testing. Multi-platform and Multi-architecture Build System. Firmware File Explorer and Memory Inspection. IoT, Arduino, CMSIS, ESP-IDF, FreeRTOS, libOpenCM3, mbedOS, Pulp OS, SPL, STM32Cube, Zephyr RTOS, ARM, AVR, Espressif (ESP8266/ESP32), FPGA, MCS-51 (8051), MSP430, Nordic (nRF51/nRF52), NXP i.MX RT, PIC32, RISC-V, STMicroelectronics (STM8/STM32), Teensy

Apache Software License
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
bit

bitbake

BitBake build tool

GPL
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit