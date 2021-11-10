Categories
10 Best Python Blogging Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
puput
A Django blog app implemented in Wagtail
Unknown
GitHub Stars
489
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
dbb
django-bona-blog
A Django blog app with features of a standard blogging platform.
MIT License
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7mos ago
django-fluent-blogs
A blog engine with flexible block contents (based on django-fluent-contents)
Apache 2.0
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1mo ago
dm
django-marcus
Bilingual blog on Django
BSD
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8mos ago
feincms-elephantblog
A blog for FeinCMS
BSD License
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
wagtailnews
News/blog plugin for Wagtail CMS
BSD License
GitHub Stars
62
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7mos ago
dh
django-hermes
A light-weight blogging app for Django.
MIT
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
10mos ago
django-andablog
A blog app that is only intended to be embedded within an existing Django site.
BSD
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
django-blog-it
django blog - complete customization and ready to use with one click installer
Unknown
GitHub Stars
201
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
pyl
PyLucid
PyLucid CMS
Unknown
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
dje
djeasy
Django Project Deploy Easier to in Debian Distribution!
MIT
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
dbz
django-blog-zinnia
Simple yet powerful and really extendable application for managing a blog within your Django Web site.
BSD License
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
wag
wagtail
A Django content management system.
BSD
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
w3b
w3blog
A simple blog engine for Django with multilingual capabilities.
BSD License
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
pinax-blog
a blog app for Django
MIT
GitHub Stars
446
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
djangocms-blog
django CMS blog application - Support for multilingual posts, placeholders, social network meta tags and configurable apphooks
BSD
GitHub Stars
301
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
wb
wagtail-blog
A wordpress like blog app implemented in wagtail
Unknown
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
dca
django-cms-articles
the best django CMS application for managing articles
BSD
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
blo
blognajd
Simple django blogging application
MIT
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
mez
Mezzanine
An open source content management platform built using the Django framework.
BSD
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
