10 Best Python Authentication Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
da
django-allauth
Integrated set of Django applications addressing authentication, registration, account management as well as 3rd party (social) account authentication.
Save
Unknown
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5d ago
pyj
PyJWT
JSON Web Token implementation in Python
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
pj
python-jose
A JOSE implementation in Python
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
968
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
aut
Authlib
The ultimate Python library in building OAuth, OpenID Connect clients and servers. JWS,JWE,JWK,JWA,JWT included.
Save
BSD-3-Clause
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
djangorestframework-simplejwt
A JSON Web Token authentication plugin for the Django REST Framework.
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
django-oauth-toolkit
OAuth2 goodies for the Djangonauts!
Save
Unknown
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
social-auth-core
Python Social Auth - Core
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
667
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
oauthlib
A generic, spec-compliant, thorough implementation of the OAuth request-signing logic
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
dra
dj-rest-auth
Authentication for Django Rest Framework
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
744
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
django-cas-ng
Django CAS 1.0/2.0/3.0 client authentication library, support Django 2.0, 2.1, 2.2, 3.0 and Python 3.5+
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
317
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
django-otp
A pluggable framework for adding two-factor authentication to Django using one-time passwords.
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
296
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
25d ago
Authomatic
Simple yet powerful authorization / authentication client library for Python web applications.
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
978
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
do
django-organizations
👫 Multi-user accounts for Django projects
Save
BSD License
GitHub Stars
899
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
sj
sanic-jwt
Authentication, JWT, and permission scoping for Sanic
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
203
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6mos ago
social-auth-app-django
Python Social Auth - Application - Django
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
pj
python-jwt
Python module for generating and verifying JSON Web Tokens
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
189
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
dga
django-graphql-auth
Django registration and authentication with GraphQL.
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
261
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
drr
django-registration-redux
Django-registration (redux) provides user registration functionality for Django websites.
Save
Unknown
GitHub Stars
870
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6mos ago
dtf
django-two-factor-auth
Complete Two-Factor Authentication for Django providing the easiest integration into most Django projects.
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
dkr
django-knox-rest
Authentication for django rest framework
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
jose
Python implementation of the Javascript Object Signing and Encryption (JOSE) framework (https://datatracker.ietf.org/wg/jose/charter/)
Save
UNKNOWN
GitHub Stars
93
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
oau
oauth2
A fully tested, abstract interface to creating OAuth clients and servers.
Save
MIT License
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
po
python-oauth2
[UNMAINTAINED] OAuth 2.0 provider written in python
Save
Unknown
GitHub Stars
123
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
djoser
REST implementation of Django authentication system.
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
django-userena
Accounts for Django made beautifully simple
Save
UNKNOWN
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
django-rest-auth
This app makes it extremely easy to build Django powered SPA's (Single Page App) or Mobile apps exposing all registration and authentication related functionality as CBV's (Class Base View) and REST (JSON)
Save
Unknown
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
dsa
django-secure-auth
Secure authentication by TOTP, SMS, Codes & Question. Login protected by IP ranges and with captcha.
Save
GPL v3
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
psa
python-social-auth
Social auth made simple
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
