10 Best Python Authentication Libraries

django-allauth

Integrated set of Django applications addressing authentication, registration, account management as well as 3rd party (social) account authentication.

GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5d ago
PyJWT

JSON Web Token implementation in Python

MIT
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
python-jose

A JOSE implementation in Python

MIT
GitHub Stars
968
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
Authlib

The ultimate Python library in building OAuth, OpenID Connect clients and servers. JWS,JWE,JWK,JWA,JWT included.

BSD-3-Clause
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago

djangorestframework-simplejwt

A JSON Web Token authentication plugin for the Django REST Framework.

MIT
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago

django-oauth-toolkit

OAuth2 goodies for the Djangonauts!

Unknown
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago

social-auth-core

Python Social Auth - Core

BSD
GitHub Stars
667
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago

oauthlib

A generic, spec-compliant, thorough implementation of the OAuth request-signing logic

BSD
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
dj-rest-auth

Authentication for Django Rest Framework

MIT
GitHub Stars
744
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago

django-cas-ng

Django CAS 1.0/2.0/3.0 client authentication library, support Django 2.0, 2.1, 2.2, 3.0 and Python 3.5+

BSD
GitHub Stars
317
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago

django-otp

A pluggable framework for adding two-factor authentication to Django using one-time passwords.

BSD
GitHub Stars
296
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
25d ago

Authomatic

Simple yet powerful authorization / authentication client library for Python web applications.

MIT
GitHub Stars
978
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
django-organizations

👫 Multi-user accounts for Django projects

BSD License
GitHub Stars
899
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
sanic-jwt

Authentication, JWT, and permission scoping for Sanic

MIT
GitHub Stars
203
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6mos ago

social-auth-app-django

Python Social Auth - Application - Django

BSD
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
python-jwt

Python module for generating and verifying JSON Web Tokens

MIT
GitHub Stars
189
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
django-graphql-auth

Django registration and authentication with GraphQL.

MIT
GitHub Stars
261
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
django-registration-redux

Django-registration (redux) provides user registration functionality for Django websites.

Unknown
GitHub Stars
870
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6mos ago
django-two-factor-auth

Complete Two-Factor Authentication for Django providing the easiest integration into most Django projects.

MIT
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
django-knox-rest

Authentication for django rest framework

MIT
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit

Python implementation of the Javascript Object Signing and Encryption (JOSE) framework (https://datatracker.ietf.org/wg/jose/charter/)

UNKNOWN
GitHub Stars
93
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
oauth2

A fully tested, abstract interface to creating OAuth clients and servers.

MIT License
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
python-oauth2

[UNMAINTAINED] OAuth 2.0 provider written in python

Unknown
GitHub Stars
123
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago

djoser

REST implementation of Django authentication system.

MIT
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago

django-userena

Accounts for Django made beautifully simple

UNKNOWN
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago

django-rest-auth

This app makes it extremely easy to build Django powered SPA's (Single Page App) or Mobile apps exposing all registration and authentication related functionality as CBV's (Class Base View) and REST (JSON)

Unknown
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
django-secure-auth

Secure authentication by TOTP, SMS, Codes & Question. Login protected by IP ranges and with captcha.

GPL v3
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
python-social-auth

Social auth made simple

BSD
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago